CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-job scam case

March 11, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 11 summoned Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for recording his statement in connection with the land-for-job case, agencies sources said.

The summons come a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 24 locations in multiple States in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam case involving former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad and others.

The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, they said.

Mr. Yadav was earlier called for questioning on March 4 but he had not appeared before the CBI, following which a fresh date was given for Saturday, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)