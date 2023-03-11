HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-job scam case

The summons come a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 24 locations in multiple States in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam case

March 11, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. File.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 11 summoned Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for recording his statement in connection with the land-for-job case, agencies sources said.

The summons come a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 24 locations in multiple States in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam case involving former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad and others.

Also read: Explained | What is the alleged land-for-jobs scam involving former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad?

The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, they said.

Mr. Yadav was earlier called for questioning on March 4 but he had not appeared before the CBI, following which a fresh date was given for Saturday, according to PTI

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Bihar

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.