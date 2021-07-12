CBI probe into mysterious deposit

₹5 lakh transferred to Haryana villager’s KCC account

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a probe into an case in which a Haryana villager last year discovered that ₹5 lakh had been transferred to his Kisan Credit Card (KCC) account from an unknown source.

The account holder, who sought the probe, was later found lodged in a Hisar jail in another case instituted by the local police.

In his complaint, Ajaib Singh — a resident of Musa Khera village in Haryana's Fatehabad — said that the amount was credited to his KCC account with the Tohana branch of Allahabad Bank (now merged with the Indian Bank) on August 25, 2020. Six days later, he withdrew ₹4.90 lakh.

As alleged, a person then turned up at Ajaib Singh’s residence on September 8, 2020, and told him that the amount was credited to his account at the instance of the branch manager, Amit Sharma, and that he should return it.

Complaint lodged

Subsequently, according to Ajaib Singh, the manager lodged a complaint against him with the Jakhal police station and pressured him to give back the money.

Ajaib Singh alleged that he was threatened with a legal case and made to pay ₹3.50 lakh to the manager at the police station on September 8, and he had to hand over ₹75,000 more in December last year.

The complainant requested the agency to determine the source of the money illegally transferred to his account and take action against those involved.

The complaint was handed over to a CBI Sub-Inspector for verification.

The CBI officer tried to contact Ajaib Singh, but his mobile phone was switched off.

Therefore, the agency reached out to his relatives.

The complainant's brother informed the officer that Ajaib Singh was lodged in Hisar Jail in a case registered at the Jakhal police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.