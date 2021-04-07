CBI may record statement of former Mumbai police chief

Preliminary enquiry on into his letter containing corruption allegations against ex-Minister Anil Deshmukh

The Central Bureau of Investigation may record the statement of former Mumbai Police chief, Param Bir Singh, and others in connection with a preliminary enquiry into his letter containing allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

“Two teams from Delhi have already reached Mumbai for the preliminary enquiry, instituted on the directions of the Bombay High Court. Contents of the letter in question will be scrutinised by the officials and some of those linked to the matter may be examined. Other evidence may also be looked into to determine if a prima facie is made out,” said an official.

Mr. Deshmukh had resigned soon after the High Court directive to the CBI. In his petition before the court, Mr. Singh had alleged that some police officers had been told to collect ₹100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Among them was Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, who is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with respect to a bomb scare in Mumbai and the alleged murder of one automobile parts dealer, Mansukh Hiran. The NIA had earlier arrested the police officer in the bomb scare case and it later took over the second case also from the Mumbai police.