Other States

Himachal scholarship scam | CBI chargesheets 12 accused

The CBI registered the case in May 2019 on a request from the State government to probe alleged corruption in the disbursal of scholarships under State and Centrally-sponsored schemes for reserved category students.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against 12 persons, including the then officials of the Directorate of Higher Education in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla, for alleged misappropriation of funds allotted for pre/post-Matriculation scholarships.

Among those arraigned are the then superintendent (Grade-II), assistant director-cum-district development officer, and four other superintendents (Grade-I), besides the former head cashier of the Central Bank of India; and two then campus directors, vice-chairman, chairman and officiating principal of the K.C. Group of Institutions in Una, the agency said.

The CBI registered the case in May 2019 on a request from the State government to probe alleged corruption in the disbursal of scholarships under State and Centrally-sponsored schemes for reserved category students.

Initially, an inquiry was conducted through a State Project Officer on complaints over non-receipt of scholarships.

Preliminary findings suggested complicity between officials of the Education Department, Central government, bank officials and institutions. The income/caste certificates of the students were not verified before disbursing loans. More than 80% of the total money disbursed was allegedly granted through private institutions.

After registering the case, the CBI had conducted searches and also arrested some of the accused persons.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Reservation
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 3:55:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/cbi-chargesheets-12-accused-in-himachal-scholarship-scam/article31212340.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY