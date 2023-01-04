CBI books railway engineer for amassing assets 219% more than known sources of income

January 04, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - New Delhi

“The CBI has booked an assistant divisional engineer posted at Central Railway in Nagpur for allegedly amassing assets worth ₹1.62 crore in six years, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income,” officials said.

In its FIR registered on January 3, the probe agency alleged that Awadh Bihari Chaturvedi, while posted as an assistant divisional engineer (south), Central Railway Bhusawal and Nagpur, indulged in "corrupt and illegal practices" between January 1, 2016, and March 31, 2022.

It claimed that during the period, Awadh amassed more than ₹1.62 crore illicit assets, which is 219% more than his known sources of income. The agency has invoked provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the official.

The CBI has alleged that Awadh, who started as a junior engineer in 1994, had assets of ₹86.89 lakh in 2016, which spiralled to over ₹2.72 crore in March 2022. By computing his assets and liabilities, the CBI deduced that he had amassed ₹1.62 crore, which he could not satisfactorily account for.