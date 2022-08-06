CBI books 33 persons in connection with J&K sub-inspector recruitment scam 

Agency conducts searches at 30 locations in Jammu, Srinagar and Bengaluru

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out searches at 30 locations and registered a case against 33 accused in the sub-inspector recruitment scam.

The searches were carried out in Jammu, Srinagar and Bengaluru. A CBI spokesman said that a case had been registered on the request of the J&K administration against the accused.

“The accused include then medical officer, BSF Frontier headquarters, Paloura, then member of Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), then under-secretary of the JKSSB, then section officer of the JKSSB, ex-official of the CRPF, ASI of the J&K Police, owner of a coaching centre in Akhnoor, a private company based in Bengaluru, private persons and unknown others,” the spokesman said.

The recruitment list of sub-inspectors was mired in controversy following allegations that multiple aspirants from same families had shown up on the list. Similarly, there was a marginal presence of the successful candidates from the Kashmir Valley. The J&K Home Department on June 4 declared the merit list of 1,200 sub-inspector aspirants who appeared in the examination on March 3. The list was declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board. Over 97,000 candidates had appeared in the exam.

The J&K government had constituted an inquiry committee to look into the allegations.

The CBI spokesman said there were allegations that the accused entered into conspiracy with officials of the JKSSB, Bengaluru-based private company, beneficiary candidates and others, and caused gross irregularities in the conduct of the written examination for the posts of sub-inspectors.

“It was further alleged that there was an abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from Jammu, Rajouri and Samba districts. Violation of rules by JKSSB was allegedly found in assigning the task of setting the question paper to a Bengaluru-based private company,” the spokesman said.