Other States

Case lodged in Patna court against Kangana Ranaut

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha.  

Actress Kangana Ranaut was on Friday accused of having tarnished the reputation of former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, in a complaint lodged before a court here.

Shyam Bihari Singh, the legal cell head of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, headed by Mr. Kushwaha, filed the complaint against Ms. Ranaut before the court of CJM, Patna.

The complainant has taken exception to a tweet shared by the actor on December 3, which carried a photograph taken during the recent assembly elections in Bihar with the caption: “new star in tukde tukde gang.”

Labels like “jihadis”, “urban naxals” and “Lutyen Liberals” were placed on thumbnails of leaders who figured in the picture. The one placed on Kushwaha read “Azad Kashmir.”

In his complaint, Mr. Singh alleged that a miffed Kushwaha had drawn the attention of Bihar Police, Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra DGP towards the offending tweet, but no action was initiated against her.

“When RLSP supporters visited the police station concerned to lodge an FIR they were told to approach the court. Hence, this petition,” he claimed.

Mr. Singh, who was accompanied by senior party leaders including national general secretary Fazl Imam, filed the complaint under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2020 6:02:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/case-lodged-in-patna-court-against-kangana-ranaut/article33365462.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY