Case filed against Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil for forcing Nanded hospital dean to clean toilet

October 04, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST

A day after Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil forced the dean of a government medical hospital in Nanded to clean a toilet and urinals, a case has been registered against him under relevant Sections of IPC, SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act.

The incident occurred at the hospital where 31 patients died in 48 hours.

A video of the act in which Mr. Patil was seen instructing the dean to clean the toilet went viral on social media.

31 newborns lost their lives at a Govt Hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra due to shortages of Medicine which is an administration failure more than that of Doctor

For this the M.P hemant Patil made Dean Dr. Shyamrao Wakode clean toilets rather than finding cause behind the incident… pic.twitter.com/SV4mc7OkJY — Dr.Dhruv Chauhan (@DrDhruvchauhan) October 3, 2023

The case was registered following a complaint by the acting dean, S.R. Wakode, on charges of obstructing the public servant from doing his duty and defaming him.

Amid outrage over the deaths, including of some infants, from September 30 to October 2, the Hingoli MP visited Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday and took stock of the situation.

A viral video showed Mr. Patil handing a broom to Mr. Wakode and making him clean a toilet and wall-mounted urinals.