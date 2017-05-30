Case against Cuttack doctors in assault case

The city police have registered a case in connection with Monday’s assault on three attendants of a patient, including a woman, by at least eight junior doctors of the SCB Medical College and Hospital.

“We have registered two cases at the local Mangalabag police station, one by the attendants of the patient and the other by the doctors,” DCP Sanjeeb Arora said on Tuesday. Investigations, he said, had started.

8 named in FIR

While the attendants have named all the eight accused doctors in the FIR, the doctors have not mentioned anyone in particular.

They have merely stated that they were assaulted by at least three attendants of patient Kuber Ray of Puri district.

Abused and beaten up

A group of doctors in the hospital’s orthopaedic department allegedly confined at least three attendants of Kuber, including his wife Kumudini, in a room and abused and beat them up.

The patient later left the hospital apparently fearing danger to his life.