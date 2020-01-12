Case against BJP MP, MLAs for pro-CAA rally in M.P.

A case was registered on Saturday against BJP’s Khandwa MP Nandkumar Singh Chauhan and three party MLAs for holding a pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act rally without permission, Madhya Pradesh police said.
The case was registered in Kotwali police station against Mr. Chauhan, BJP MLAs Vijay Shah (Harsud), Devendra Verma (Khandwa) and Ram Dangore (Pandhana) and others, an officer said. They were charged under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for holding the rally without permission, violating prohibitory orders imposed in Khandwa under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), said Superintendent of Police Shivdayal Singh.
MLA Vijay Shah called the M.P. government’s action as “dictatorial”.
