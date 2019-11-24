Campaigning ends for Pithoragarh bypoll

Campaigning for the by-election to Pithoragarh Assembly seat came to an end on Saturday with both the BJP and the Congress trying to woo the voters.

While the BJP sought a mandate describing itself as a party that believes in serving people quietly, the Congress raked up the issues of “growing unemployment, rising prices and stalled development schemes” initiated during its government’s tenure.

Addressing a meeting for party nominee Chandra Pant at the Ramlila ground in Pithoragarh, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said his government released ₹350 crore for the development of the constituency in the last two years -- the highest by any government for the district.

Highlighting various steps taken by his government to boost the road and air connectivity, Mr. Rawat said the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh stretch, which is the part of an ambitious all-weather road project, is nearing completion. He said his government is in talks with several aviation companies to streamline air services from Pithoragarh to Hindon and Dehradun. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Prakash Pant, whose wife Ms. Chandra is contesting from the seat.