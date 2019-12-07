Call for N-E bandh on Dec. 10

The influential North East Students’ Union on Friday called for an 11-hour Northeast bandh on December 10 to protest against the central government’s move on the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

NESU advisor Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya said the bandh has been called jointly by all students’ organisations of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura. However, NESU has exempted Nagaland from the bandh due to the ongoing Hornbill Festival in Kohima.