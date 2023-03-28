HamberMenu
Calcutta High Court directs CBI probe into alleged attack on Union Minister Nisith Pramanik’s convoy in Cooch Behar

The High Court order came after Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, alleged in a PIL that Union Minister Nisith Pramanik’s convoy was attacked on February 25, 2023

March 28, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - Kolkata

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Nisith Pramanik and State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar look at a damaged vehicle after the Union Minister’s convoy was allegedly attacked in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on February 25, 2023.

Union Minister Nisith Pramanik and State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar look at a damaged vehicle after the Union Minister’s convoy was allegedly attacked in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on February 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the allegations of attack on Union Minister Nisith Pramanik’s convoy in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district on February 25, 2023.

Petitioner Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, alleged in a PIL that Mr. Pramanik, the BJP MP from Dinhata in north Bengal, was attacked and stones were pelted at his convoy when he was on a visit to his constituency on February 25.

He prayed for a CBI investigation into the alleged attack claiming that the State police had refused to register a complaint by the CISF, who were providing security to the Minister and instead arrested BJP activists.

A division Bench presided by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava directed a CBI investigation into the alleged attack on the Union Minister’s convoy.

It was also alleged by Mr. Adhikari that bombs were hurled at the car with the Minister on board, which resulted in damage to the vehicle.

West Bengal Advocate General S.N. Mookherjee, representing the State government, opposed the petition and disputed the allegations.

Mr. Adhikari alleged in the PIL that the attack was perpetrated by activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

(With inputs from PTI)

