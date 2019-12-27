‘CAA is a glimpse of things to come’

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP on Friday said those supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act would take on those opposing it, till all the protests ended.

“The CAA is the glimpse as there are many more things to come. Till those opposing CAA shut their mouths, we will continue to clash on the roads. No one can stop us,” he said at a rally organised by the BJP and the RSS affiliates here in support of the Act and the NRC.

“Hindus have never attacked anyone ever. But we have never spared those who attack us,” he said.

Claiming that Jawaharlal Nehru University students chanted slogans during the anti-CAA protests that Hindus would be buried, he said, “The Congress and the Left stand with these people, and even the Shiv Sena has changed sides. No one can dig the grave of Hindus.”

Slamming the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra for denying permission to carry out a rally in support of the CAA, Mr. Fadnavis said that those who “indulge in violence, insult Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar and chant anti-national slogans” are allowed to carry out ‘julus’ (rallies) but not those who are peacefully supporting the citizenship law.

“Should we throw out the illegal Bangladeshis or not?” he asked, claiming that over three crore have infiltrated the country and are responsible for blasts and encroachments in India. “Till yesterday, Shiv Sena used to say the same about Bangladeshis.They wanted to throw Bangladeshis out. But now the Sena wants to save its chair,” he said.