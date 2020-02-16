CAA and NRC: Akal Takht chief extends support to Muslims

Giani Harpreet Singh, chief priest of the highest Sikh temporal seat Akal Takht, has extended support to Muslim groups, who have been protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Delhi Minority Commission chief Zafarul Islam Khan, who met the Akal Takht chief with a delegation of Muslim groups hailing from Bengaluru, Punjab and Delhi earlier this week in Amritsar, told The Hindu on Saturday that the Akal Takht chief had assured his support, saying Sikhs had always stood by the oppressed and would continue to do so.

Giani Harpreet Singh had said there was a sense of fear and insecurity among the minorities and the Sikh community was with them in maintaining communal harmony.

Mr. Khan said the delegation members had informed him about the dangers of the CAA and the NPR, which would not only be detrimental to the Muslims but also for other communities. “Giani Harpreet Singh conveyed to us that the Sikhs have always stood with the victims and will continue to support all those who are facing any injustice,” he said.

“The Akal Takht chief even suggested us to discuss the issue with Hindu leaders to garner support for our cause. There are several factions within the Hindus who are concerned about it,” said Mr. Khan.