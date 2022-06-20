Burglars loot ₹1 crore from bank in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

Security guard detained and bank employees being questioned

The incident took place at a branch of HDFC Bank in the Hatli Morh area of Kathua on the intervening night of June 19 and 20, 2022. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Security guard detained and bank employees being questioned

Burglars broke into a private bank in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and decamped with over ₹1 crore cash, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at a branch of HDFC Bank in the Hatli Morh area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The burglars entered the bank from the rooftop and tied its security guard to an iron rod with a rope, Senior Superintendent of Police (Kathua) R.C. Kotwal said.

The guard told police that the burglars cut open the cash chest and stole the money, the SSP said.

The guard has been detained and bank employees are being questioned in connection with the matter, Kotwal said, adding that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case.

CCTV footage of the bank is being scanned to identify the accused, he said. PTI COR AB NB DIV DIV