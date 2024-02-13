GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Buoyed by fresh snowfall, Gulmarg all set to host winter games from Feb. 21 

The games were threatened this year due to prolonged dry spell in Kashmir, especially Gulmarg.

February 13, 2024 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Tourists enjoy skiing on the snow-covered area of the Gulmarg ski resort after the snowfall, in Baramulla on Monday, Feb 12, 2024.

Tourists enjoy skiing on the snow-covered area of the Gulmarg ski resort after the snowfall, in Baramulla on Monday, Feb 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Buoyed by the recent spell of snowfall, the Jammu and Kashmir government is all set to host around 1,200 athletes from across the country during the Khelo India Winter Games-2024 in Gulmarg in north Kashmir from February 21 to 25.

Senior officials, including Union Secretary, Sports, Sujata Chuturvedi and J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, met in Srinagar to finalise the preparations on Monday. Members of the Indian Olympic Association and the National Sports Federations also attended the meeting. 

The games were threatened this year due to prolonged dry spell in Kashmir, especially the venue, Gulmarg. However, Gulmarg saw multiple spells of snowfall recently and is under a thick white blanket of snow. Last year, the games were held from February 10 to 14.

Ms. Chuturvedi suggested that the event this year aims at “enhancing the overall experience for athletes and spectators by exploring innovative strategies to elevate the standard of the games and maximise their impact on the sporting landscape”.

Official sources said around 1,200 athletes will participate in multiple events, including snowshoe race, ice skating, ice hockey, skiing, Nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ice stock etc.

Describing Gulmarg as India’s winter sports capital, Mr. Duloo stressed the need to follow all the technical protocols related to these games “so as to professionalise them to its core”.

With weathermen predicting more snowfall in the third week of February, the officials are also working on a backup plan to meet any kind of emergency due to snowfall. Teams of ski patrols and disaster response departments will also man several locations during the games.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / weather / sports event / games

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.