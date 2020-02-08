Other States

Building collapses in Mohali, several feared trapped

more-in

The building, located on the Kharar-Landran road, came down when a JCB machine was digging its basement

Several people are feared trapped in a three-storey building that collapsed in Punjab’s Mohali district on Saturday, police said.

The building, located on the Kharar-Landran road, came down when a JCB machine was digging its basement, they said.

Several people are feared trapped under the debris, police said, adding that a rescue operation is underway.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been called to the site, police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

This is a developing story
Comments
Related Topics Other States
Punjab
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2020 4:15:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/building-collapses-in-mohali-several-feared-trapped/article30769851.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY