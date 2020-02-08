Building collapses in Mohali, several feared trapped

Several people are feared trapped in a three-storey building that collapsed in Punjab’s Mohali district on Saturday, police said.
The building, located on the Kharar-Landran road, came down when a JCB machine was digging its basement, they said.
Several people are feared trapped under the debris, police said, adding that a rescue operation is underway.
A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been called to the site, police said.
