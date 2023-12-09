HamberMenu
BSP suspends its MP Danish Ali for 'anti-party' activities

In a brief statement, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit said, Mr. Ali, MP from Amroha, has been suspended for anti-party activities

December 09, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Danish Ali addresses a press conference in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

Danish Ali addresses a press conference in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday suspended its Lok Sabha member Danish Ali for "anti-party" activities.

In a brief statement, the party's Uttar Pradesh unit said, Mr. Ali, MP from Amroha, has been suspended for anti-party activities.

