HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

I sought action against Bidhuri for slurs, but I got notice to explain ‘misconduct’, says BSP MP Danish Ali

BSP MP expresses shock at Privileges Committee summons; sees ‘sad attempt to create a diversion by turning the victim to an accused’

December 01, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
BSP MP Danish Ali

BSP MP Danish Ali | Photo Credit: PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali on Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to protest against a notice from the Privileges Committee in which the panel asked him to appear before it on December 7 and give oral evidence for “alleged misconduct during a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the House”.

Expressing shock at the committee clubbing his complaint against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for hurling communal slurs along with complaints against him by BJP MPs, Mr. Ali said there is now “a sad attempt to create a diversion by turning the victim to an accused”.

“Sir, at the outset I would like to express my shock over clubbing my complaint with the concocted, baseless and diversionary allegations drummed up by Shri Ramesh Bidhuri, against whom my prior and original complaint dated September 22, 2023, was lodged,” Mr. Ali said in his letter.

His letter was in response to a November 21 notice from an official of the Privileges and Ethics branch of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, asking him to confirm his appearance before the panel.

On the last day of the special session of Parliament in September, Mr. Bidhuri and Mr. Ali were engaged in a bitter face-off. The BSP MP later lodged a complaint with the Speaker’s office against Mr. Bidhuri for using “offensive language”.

‘Travesty of justice’

“This is outrageous. It would be a travesty of justice if the Committee of Privileges fails to act against Shri Bidhuri by taking refuge in the fabricated, malicious and clearly afterthought complaints against me,” Mr. Ali said in his letter to Mr. Birla.

“He called me bhadwa (pimp), katwa (derogatory reference to my Muslim identity), mullah ugravadi (Muslim extremist) and atankvadi (terrorist). I had lodged the complaint with you against Shri Bidhuri hoping for a swift, strict and exemplary action by you so as to prevent repeat of the ugly language by any member in the sanctum sanctorum of Indian democracy,” the BSP MP added.

Though Mr. Bidhuri’s comments were expunged from the records, several Opposition leaders wrote to Mr. Birla, pressing for action against Mr. Bidhuri. When the Speaker referred the matter to the Privileges Committee, the BJP’s Nishikant Dubey filed a counter-complaint against Mr. Ali and accused him of making “highly objectionable and blasphemous remarks against the Prime Minister”.

Denying it in his letter, Mr. Ali urged the Speaker to circulate the video footage from that day, along with its transcripts, among members of the Committee of Privileges. “This would expose the lies being propagated and help clarify matters by identifying the real culprit. The matter concerns protecting the dignity of the House and therefore I request you go strictly by the records of the House and take a swift decision based on facts,” he said.

Related Topics

Bahujan Samaj Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.