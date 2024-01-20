GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BSF troops seize arms, ammunition near India-Pakistan border in Punjab

The seizure was made during a search operation by the BSF after noticing a drone movement during the intervening night of January 18 and 19.

January 20, 2024 10:18 am | Updated 10:18 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
“The vigilant BSF troops successfully thwarted nefarious designs of the terror-mongers from across the border,” a BSF spokesperson said. (A file photo used for representational purpose only.) 

“The vigilant BSF troops successfully thwarted nefarious designs of the terror-mongers from across the border,” a BSF spokesperson said. (A file photo used for representational purpose only.)  | Photo Credit: PTI

“An AK-47 assault rifle, two magazines and 40 cartridges were seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) from a field near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district,” a spokesperson of the force said on January 20.

The seizure was made during a search operation by the BSF on January 19 after noticing a drone movement during the intervening night of January 18 and 19. “It resulted in the recovery of a packet wrapped in a white coloured gunnysack, which, besides the arms and ammunition, contained ₹40,000 cash,” the spokesperson said.

“The vigilant BSF troops successfully thwarted nefarious designs of the terror-mongers from across the border,” the official added.

