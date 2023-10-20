HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BSF lodges protests with Pak Rangers over unprovoked cross-border firing along IB in Jammu

Two BSF personnel were injured on Tuesday after Pakistan Rangers "resorted to unprovoked firing" on border guards along the IB at the Vikram BoP in Arnia sector

October 20, 2023 04:19 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
The BSF has lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers over unprovoked cross-border firing at a forward post along the Indo-Pak border. File photo of them at R S Pura Sector of Jammu.

The BSF has lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers over unprovoked cross-border firing at a forward post along the Indo-Pak border. File photo of them at R S Pura Sector of Jammu. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Border Security Force (BSF) has lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers over unprovoked cross-border firing at a forward post along the Indo-Pak border here, in which two BSF personnel were injured, officials said on Friday.

The BSF took up the issue with Pakistan Rangers at a commandant-level flag meeting held at a border outpost (BoP) along the International Border (IB) in R S Pura sector on Thursday evening, they said.

Two BSF personnel were injured on Tuesday after Pakistan Rangers "resorted to unprovoked firing" on border guards along the IB at the Vikram BoP in Arnia sector here, according to officials.

During the meeting, BSF officials also raised the issue of smuggling of narcotics from across the border and said they have pictorial evidence of smugglers killed by the force, the officials said.

As usual, they said, Pakistan Rangers denied their involvement.

Related Topics

Jammu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.