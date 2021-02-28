BPF joins Congress-led alliance in Assam

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has severed its ties with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam and joined the Congress-led grand alliance for the upcoming State polls.
The announcement from BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary came less than a month before the three-phase elections to the 126-member Assembly are to be held.
“To work for peace, unity, and development, the BJP has joined hands with the Mahajath [grand alliance] for the upcoming Assembly elections. We shall no longer maintain friendship or alliance with the BJP,” Mr Mohilary said on Saturday night.
The BPF had contested the 2016 State polls as one of the two regional allies of the BJP. The other regional party, Asom Gana Parishad, remains with the BJP.
Differences between Mr. Mohilary and Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led to the souring of ties between the BPF and BJP more than a year ago. The estrangement became clear when the BJP tied up with United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), the BPF's rival, to contest the elections to the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council in December 2020.
The BJP will be contesting the upcoming polls with UPPL as its ally in the 12 constituencies that cover the areas governed by the council.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath