BPF joins Congress-led alliance in Assam

It had contested the 2016 polls as one of the two regional allies of the BJP

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has severed its ties with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam and joined the Congress-led grand alliance for the upcoming State polls.

The announcement from BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary came less than a month before the three-phase elections to the 126-member Assembly are to be held.

“To work for peace, unity, and development, the BJP has joined hands with the Mahajath [grand alliance] for the upcoming Assembly elections. We shall no longer maintain friendship or alliance with the BJP,” Mr Mohilary said on Saturday night.

The BPF had contested the 2016 State polls as one of the two regional allies of the BJP. The other regional party, Asom Gana Parishad, remains with the BJP.

Differences between Mr. Mohilary and Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led to the souring of ties between the BPF and BJP more than a year ago. The estrangement became clear when the BJP tied up with United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), the BPF's rival, to contest the elections to the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council in December 2020.

The BJP will be contesting the upcoming polls with UPPL as its ally in the 12 constituencies that cover the areas governed by the council.