Border dispute between 2 districts turns violent in Nagaland

Mob torches official’s vehicle in continuation of tension over killing of 3 persons; Section 144 imposed

An inter-district border dispute in Nagaland has refused to die down.

The authorities of the State’s Peren district on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in Jalukie town and adjoining areas after a mob torched the vehicle of the additional deputy commissioner. The occupants of the vehicle escaped unhurt.

The mob had apparently pounced on the vehicle for “violating” an indefinite shutdown called by the United Zeliangrong Youth Federation in connection with the killing of three persons on March 22.

The federation represents three Naga communities — Zeme, Liangmai and Rongmei — who dominate Peren district.

“The prevailing situation has become a threat to public peace and tranquillity,” Peren’s Deputy Commissioner Sentiwapang Aier said in his order restricting the movement of people in the area.

Trouble in the area began on March 22 when unknown assailants hacked three persons and burnt down two vehicles at Lamhainamdi, a village at the centre of a dispute between Peren and Dimapur districts.

Dimapur is dominated by the Sumi Naga community.

Land dispute was suspected to be behind the incident. Lamhainamdi is proposed under the Peren district, but has been caught in a dispute with Dimapur district because of lack of proper demarcation of its boundary.

About 50 unidentified men had entered Lamhainamdi last year and had fired indiscriminately at some makeshift houses that were burnt down. They also damaged a church.

Nagaland has had boundary dispute with neighbouring States too. More than 100 people have died in violent disputes with Assam since 1965.