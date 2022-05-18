Bomb placed near bridge 10 km away from Imphal defused

The bridge at Khonghampat is also not far off from the Army camp at the old Koirengei airfield and the Central Reserve Police Force headquarters.

The bridge at Khonghampat is also not far off from the Army camp at the old Koirengei airfield and the Central Reserve Police Force headquarters.

A plan of some insurgents to carry out an explosion in Manipur’s capital Imphal was foiled by the intelligence wing of the police department in the early hours of Wednesday, police sources said.

Intelligence inputs were received to the effect that some suspicious looking persons had left a plastic bag at 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday near the bridge at Khonghampat, 10 km away from Imphal along NH 2. The bridge is also not far off from the Army camp at the old Koirengei airfield and the Central Reserve Police Force headquarters.

A bomb disposal squad retrieved the explosive material and defused it around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Recently, there have been numerous cases of planting and explosions of powerful bombs in and around Imphal. However, so far no person has been arrested in connection with these incidents. In some cases, one outlawed insurgent organisation had claimed responsibility.

One held with opium

Meanwhile, personnel of Narcotics and Affairs of Border arrested a man possessing opium in Churachandpur district on Sunday night. Police sources said that the trafficker identified as L. Guite was caught along with 13 kg of opium at Kwakta in the district. Its estimated worth is around ₹10 lakh in the local market. He told police that a man had given him the drug for delivery at a house at Kwakta.

In another incident the police commandos of Thoubal district arrested two alleged drug smugglers identified as Mir Hussain and Azmir Hussain of Lilong on Tuesday along with brown sugar weighing 1.32 kg.

Police in Imphal west district also arrested one alleged drug trafficker identified as Mohammad Mazid of Lilong in Thoubal district on Tuesday. Police recovered 1,584 narcotics pills and 45 bottles of cough syrup.