Bomb defused in Manipur’s Ukhrul district

Bomb experts defused it, and it was exploded in a controlled situation at early hours on November 12.

A powerful China-made hand grenade was hurled at a shop in Viewland in Ukhrul district on Friday night (November 11.) Police sources said the grenade had failed to explode. Several persons would have been killed and maimed had it exploded.

Bomb experts defused it at 11.50 p.m. Later, it was exploded in a controlled situation at early hours on November 12. Police have started launching a man hunt. Some days back one hand grenade was planted in the office of the Autonomous district Council. So far, no insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the grenade attacks.

In another incident, the police commandos of Imphal east district arrested two tribal women along with heroin worth over ₹2.35 crore in the international market on Friday night. On receipt of specific information saying that heroin was kept in a house at Mayangkhang village in Senapati district the commando team raided it.

The drug was packed in 44 soap cases which were concealed inside the house. The two tribal women allegedly involved in the drug trafficking were identified as S. K. Phulchand (44) of Senapati district and Z. S. Nanao (37) of Imphal east district. Police recovered two Aadhaar cards and two mobile phones from them. Both of them were handed over to the police station in Senapati district for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Muslim girl students are demanding suspension of some police women who allegedly tortured a Muslim woman street vendor. They said that 47-years-old Muslim street vendor, Apabi Begum was pulled up on Friday evening on the basis of a complaint by two women. It was alleged that a wallet fallen from the two women had allegedly been picked up by Apapbi who eked out a living by selling bananas at the streets.

Despite her denial, she was taken to the City police station where she was subjected to beating and verbal threats for three hours. She was later released as the charge could not be substantiated. The Muslim girl students said that in the past also several Muslim women vendors were charged with petty crimes. They contended that Muslim women are always discriminated using racist languages and maltreatment. They said that if the Chief Minister N. Biren who also holds Home portfolio does not take up disciplinary actions against the police women agitations will be launched.