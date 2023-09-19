HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Bodies of 3 women recovered after land subsidence in Dhanbad's coal mine area

The women got trapped in the deep crater after the soil caved in at Gondudih colliery in the command area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) on Sunday, officials said

September 19, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Dhanbad

PTI
Rescuers recover the body of a woman among three who were buried due to land subsidence at Gondoodih BCCL Kusunda area, in Dhanbad, on September 18, 2023.

Rescuers recover the body of a woman among three who were buried due to land subsidence at Gondoodih BCCL Kusunda area, in Dhanbad, on September 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bodies of three women were recovered from a crater where they fell following a land subsidence at a colliery area in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, officials said on September 19.

The women got trapped in the deep crater after the soil caved in at Gondudih colliery in the command area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) on Sunday, they said.

Baghmara circle officer Ravi Bhushan Prasad, who was overseeing the rescue operation, said the last body was brought out from the crater around 9.20 p.m. on Monday.

The first body was recovered on Sunday evening, he said, adding that the second body was found around 1.30 p.m. on Monday.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was leading the rescue operation that lasted for around 34 hours, Mr. Prasad said.

All the three women were residents of Chhotki Bouwa Basti, he said.

After the bodies were recovered, locals began a protest, demanding compensation for the deaths.

Related Topics

Jharkhand

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.