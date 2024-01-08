GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boat carrying Union Minister gets stuck in Odisha's Chilika Lake for two hours

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala was accompanied by BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and a few other local party leaders while being stranded on the boat

January 08, 2024 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
In the middle of Chilika lake, near Nalabana bird sanctuary, the motorised boat carrying Union Minister Parshottam Rupala got stuck for around two hours. Image for representation purposes only. File

In the middle of Chilika lake, near Nalabana bird sanctuary, the motorised boat carrying Union Minister Parshottam Rupala got stuck for around two hours. Image for representation purposes only. File | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

A boat carrying Union Minister Parshottam Rupala got stuck in Odisha's Chilika Lake for around two hours on January 7 evening.

While earlier it was suspected that the boat might have gotten stuck in a net laid by fishermen, the Union Minister later clarified that they lost their way in the blue lagoon.

The administration sent another vessel which rescued the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and took him to his destination. He was accompanied by BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and a few other local party leaders while being stranded on the boat.

The incident took place when the Minister started his journey from Barkul in Khurda district and was on his way to Satapada in Puri district through the blue lagoon.

In the middle of the lake, near Nalabana bird sanctuary, the motorised boat got stuck for around two hours, a security official deployed in the Minister's convoy duty said.

"It got dark and the man steering the boat was new to the route and we lost our way. It took us two more hours to reach Satapada," the Minister later told reporters.

The administration quickly sent another vessel from Satapada, and the Minister and his associates boarded it to reach the destination.

Mr. Rupala was scheduled to attend a programme near Krushnaprasad area in Puri district. However, it was cancelled at the last moment due to this incident. Mr. Rupala reached Puri around 10.30 p.m., the official said.

The Union Minister is visiting Odisha to interact with fishermen as part of the 11th phase of 'Sagar Parikrama' programme.

Earlier in the day, he launched the programme at Gopalpur harbour in Ganjam district. Mr. Rupala along with Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will lay the foundation for a project for modernisation and upgradation of Paradip fishing harbour on Monday.

