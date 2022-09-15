BMW denies any additional manufacturing operations in Punjab; Bhagwant Mann embarrassed

Punjab CM is in Germany to rope in investments for Punjab, say sources

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit to International Trade Fair in Munich, Germany, on September 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government announced that Germany-based auto giant BMW had agreed to set up its auto part manufacturing unit in the State, the BMW Group India denied setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is in Germany to rope in investments for Punjab.

A government statement on September 13 stated “during the visit, Chief Minister showcased Punjab government’s exemplary work to promote the industry in the state after which BMW agreed to set up its auto component unit in the state,” adding that the decision surrounding this was taken during his visit at the BMW headquarters in Munich.

The statement quoting Mr. Mann said, “this will be the second unit of the company in India as already one such unit was operational in Chennai...this will give a major boost to the industrial growth of the state and open new vistas of employment for youth.”

The BMW Group, however, in a statement on Wednesday said “BMW Group India has no plans for setting up additional manufacturing operations in Punjab.”

It added that the BMW Group was firmly committed to its Indian operations with its manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and a well-developed dealer network across major metropolitans of the country.

The Opposition was quick to hit out at the AAP government and sought explanation from the Chief Minister on the matter.

Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said “BMW has denied setting up of any plant in Punjab as claimed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Can the Chief Minister clarify his position on this or was he lying to the whole State?”

Former Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Cheema said, “The Punjab Chief Minister must immediately bring all the facts on record. It is a question of credibility of the office of Hon’ble CM. What compelled the BMW to issue such a statement.”