Blowout at OIL well in Assam

Officials of the Oil India Limited (OIL) said efforts were on to bring under control a well in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district that experienced a blowout — uncontrolled escape of gas — on Wednesday morning.

The well is under OIL’s Baghjan oilfield near the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

“The blowout at 10:30 a.m. happened when operations were on to produce gas from a new oil and gas bearing reservoir at a depth of 3,729 metres. The well had been producing about 1 lakh standard cubic metre per day of gas from a depth of 3,870 metres,” an OIL spokesperson said.

Experts have reached the site and measures such as water-spraying had been undertaken to bring the well under control, he said.