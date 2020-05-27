Other States

Blowout at OIL well in Assam

Experts have reached the site and measures such as water-spraying had been undertaken to bring the well under control.

Experts have reached the site and measures such as water-spraying had been undertaken to bring the well under control.  

Officials of the Oil India Limited (OIL) said efforts were on to bring under control a well in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district that experienced a blowout — uncontrolled escape of gas — on Wednesday morning.

The well is under OIL’s Baghjan oilfield near the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.

“The blowout at 10:30 a.m. happened when operations were on to produce gas from a new oil and gas bearing reservoir at a depth of 3,729 metres. The well had been producing about 1 lakh standard cubic metre per day of gas from a depth of 3,870 metres,” an OIL spokesperson said.

Experts have reached the site and measures such as water-spraying had been undertaken to bring the well under control, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 6:59:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/blowout-at-oil-well-in-assam/article31688007.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY