HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Blast near petrol pump in Jammu, no casualties: Officials

Preliminary investigation suggested that the blast occurred due to a short circuit and a leaking oil tanker

May 02, 2023 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - JAMMU

The Hindu Bureau

An explosion took place near a petrol pump in Jammu’s Narwal on May 2. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The police reached the spot and an investigation by experts will establish the exact nature of the blast, officials said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the blast occurred due to a short circuit and a leaking oil tanker. “There was no indication of terrorist involvement,” a police official said.

The explosion sparked fears of a terror attack in Jammu, where multiple incidents of explosions triggered by militants were reported in the past.

Related Topics

Jammu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.