BJP wins over 1,075 panchayat seats unopposed in Arunachal

The elections are scheduled to be held on December 22

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has won more than 1,075 panchayat and a couple of municipal council seats uncontested ahead of the local body polls in Arunachal Pradesh. The elections are scheduled on December 22.

Citing the State Election Commission, the Arunachal Pradesh BJP unit on Saturday said the party won 75 zilla parishad member (ZPM), more than 1,000 gram panchayat member (GPM) and two municipal council seats unopposed.

According to a party statement, 11 ZPMs were elected unopposed from Upper Subansiri district, seven from Kra Daadi, six each from Lower Subansiri, Kamle and Kurung Kumey, and five each from West Kameng, East Kameng, Upper Siang and Changlang districts.

Four BJP candidates were elected uncontested as ZPMs from Dibang Valley district, three each from Tawang, West Siang and Lower Dibang Valley, and one each from Papum Pare, Lepa Rada, Anjaw, Namsai, Tirap and Longding districts.

Itanagar civic body

The BJP also won two seats in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation unopposed after the scrutiny of nominations filed by the candidates. Arunachal Pradesh has 25 zilla parishads with 241 constituencies and 2,215 gram panchayats with a total of 8,436 seats. The State has two civic bodies — Itanagar and Pasighat — with 20 and eight wards respectively.