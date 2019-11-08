BJP to be blamed for crisis in Maharashtra, says Congress

A day after fault lines in Maharashtra Congress were visible over the issue of extending support to Shiv Sena, the State leadership blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the continuing crisis.

“The BJP is responsible for the mess in the State. It had given the word to its ally in Maharashtra. It did not fulfil the promise neither it treated its ally with care. The BJP is holding out the threat of President’s Rule in Maharashtra. Whom are they threatening? Because of the BJP, entire State has landed in a difficult position,” said State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat.

Mr. Thorat alleged that the BJP has already started using all dirty tricks to poach MLAs of other parties. “The BJP was using all its tricks even before the elections. Now that they are falling short of numbers, it is resorting to the same methods,” he claimed.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Vadettiwar too blamed the BJP for leading the State towards constitutional crisis. “If the BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the State, then it is the party’s responsibility to stake claim and form the government. By not doing so, the party is pushing the State towards President’s Rule. They are responsible for the present condition of the State,” he said.

Meanwhile, a day after announcing a three-day tour to areas affected by excessive unseasonal rains, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is likely to cut short his tour and return to Mumbai on Friday morning. The five-year term of the present Assembly ends on November 8 midnight.

“It seems the BJP is not going to stake claim and is ready for President’s Rule. The party seem to be on wait and watch mode till Sena blinks. It will not form the government with minority mandate,” said senior journalist and political commentator Sanjay Jog.