BJP sounds the bugle for Maharashtra Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday kickstarted a drive to enrol nearly one crore new members into the party in the run up to the upcoming Assembly elections in October. Senior leaders present during the launch said the party is set to rule for the next 25 years with a strong member base and would receive 50% votes in Maharashtra in the next elections.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the party once strengthened would go on to scrap Article 370, which gives special powers to Kashmir, within the next five years.

Other senior BJP leaders present on the occasion said they had already achieved 25 lakh of the the one crore target in a previous drive launched before the Lok Sabha polls. About 18 lakh of those members have already been verified. “The total voters for Lok Sabha polls were 5.5 crore. If we register 1 crore families, we will secure half of State’s vote share (2.5 crore). Our ambition to achieve the 50% target of vote share will give us a sound base for the future,” said Mr Fadnavis said adding that Kashmir is an integral part of the India and about time it is fully made part of the country.

Former cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Suresh Prabhu said the party is set to rule the country for the next 25 years. Mr. Fadnavis used the occasion to enlist the achievements of his government, including Metro works worth ₹1.10 lakh crores and development of Dharavi slums. “I request all workers to participate in this induction drive with full heart. Amitbhai Shah (party president) has also directed workers to participate in a plantation drive and other measures to help party secure a second term in Maharashtra ,” Mr Fadnavis said. “We will come back to power again in Maharashtra and win by a record margin,” he asserted.