Other States

BJP names 3 more for second phase

The BJP on Wednesday announced the names of three candidates, all fresh faces, for the second phase.

Controversial sitting BJP MLA from Hojai, Shiladitya Dev, known for making provocative remarks against immigrant Muslims and at times against his own party members, has been denied ticket and replaced by Ramakrishna Ghosh.

Former Asam Sahitya Sabha president Parmananda Rajbongshi has been fielded from Sipajhar.

The party has also nominated Milan Das from Hailakandi constituency.

