BJP MLA Leena Jain, four others injured, relative killed in road accident in Madhya Pradesh

File photo of BJP MLA Leena Jain, who was travelling in the car that hit a truck in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh on September 8, 2022.

File photo of BJP MLA Leena Jain, who was travelling in the car that hit a truck in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh on September 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Leena Jain and four other persons were injured while a relative of the legislator was killed after their car collided with a truck in Vidisha district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place between 10 and 11 pm on Wednesday near Bagrod crossing, City Superintendent of Police Vikas Pandey said.

The car collided with the truck while trying to save a cow on the road, he said.

The injured persons were rushed to Vidisha medical college where one of the car occupants, identified as Prem Bai Jain (85), succumbed during treatment, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vaibhav Jain said.

The deceased was the mother-in-law of Leena Jain, the MLA from Basoda in Vidisha, according to family sources.

The condition of the MLA and four other injured persons was not serious, the police official said.

The MLA's husband said they were returning after visiting a temple in Gyaraspur during the ongoing Paryushan festival.

He said his car was behind the vehicle in which Leena Jain and his mother were travelling.


