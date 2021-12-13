Other States

BJP MLA dies of multiple organ failure

Gujarat BJP leader Asha Patel died of multiple organ failure on Sunday while undergoing treatment for dengue in a private hospital in Ahmedabad.

The 44-year-old MLA from Unjha Assembly constituency in North Gujarat was rushed to Zydus Hospital, where she was put on ventilator support after being admitted on December 9. Earlier, she was hospitalised in Unjha where her health deteriorated due to severe infection caused by the dengue fever.

“She died as her organs failed. She was already critical when brought to hospital,” said former Deputy CM Nitin Patel.


