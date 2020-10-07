BJP leader’s guard, militant killed in Jammu and Kashmir

A BJP district functionary’s personal security officer (PSO) and a militant were killed in a shootout in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal on Tuesday evening.

An official said militants made an unsuccessful bid to kill BJP leader Ghulam Qadir at his residence in Ganderbal in the district's Nunar area. “The attack was repulsed and the BJP worker escaped unhurt. However, the PSO, constable Altaf Hussain, was injured and died on the way to a Srinagar hospital,” the official said. A police spokesman said Mr. Qadir “is safe now”.

“One unidentified militant also got killed in the PSO’s retaliation,” the police spokesman added.

Attack condemned

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur condemned the attack. “Such attacks will not deter the party leaders’ resolve to work for the welfare of people,” Mr. Thakur said.

Meanwhile, a gunfight broke out between militants and the security forces in Sugan village of south Kashmir’s Shopian on Tuesday evening during a cordon and search operation, which is still on.

“There were specific inputs about the presence of militants in Sugan village. The militants have been surrounded and a gunfight is on,” a police official said. He said the operation to flush out the militants was on. Reports suggest one or two militants may be trapped at the encounter site.