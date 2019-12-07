‘BJP-JJP govt. failed to ensure women’s safety’, says Kumari Selja

The Congress on Saturday accused the Haryana government of failure to curb crimes against women.

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Rajya Sabha member, Kumari Selja, said crimes against women increased, but the BJP-JJP government did not take any measure to ensure women’s safety.

To drive home her charge that law and order had collapsed, she cited the data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

In 2015, 9,511 cases of crimes against women were registered, she said, and the number increased to 9,839 cases in 2016 and 11,370 in 2017.

From the Nirbhaya Fund, created in 2013 to ensure women’s safety, the State got ₹16 crore, but 62% of it was unspent, she said, accusing the government of not being serious about the issue.

A minor girl was recently gang-raped twice in Palwal district, but the accused were still at large, she added.

Under this “incompetent” government, Ms. Selja said, women were not feeling safe as culprits were roaming without fear.