‘BJP-JJP govt. did not take effective steps on SYL issue’

With Punjab reluctant to give the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal water to Haryana, Indian National Lok Dal senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Monday blamed the BJP-JJP coalition for not taking “effective steps” to ensure that the State gets its rightful share of water.

“The BJP-JJP coalition government is not taking effective steps to ensure that Haryana gets its rightful share,” Mr. Chautala said addressing workers at the party’s executive meeting in Jind.

According to a release, Mr. Chautala asked party workers to remain prepared for “any sacrifice” for the construction of the SYL canal. He added that he will raise the SYL issue during the budget session of the State Assembly.

On January 23, an all-party meeting in Punjab had called for a new tribunal to assess river water availability in the State.

Meanwhile, in Jind, the INLD demanded that the State government order a ‘special girdwari’ (revenue survey) to assess the extent of damage caused by a hailstorm recently and to compensate the affected farmers.