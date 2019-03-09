Other States

BJP gives up one LS seat in Jharkhand

Narendra Modi arriving for the BJP meeting.

Ties up with AJSU for Giridih seat

The BJP’s Parliamentary Board, the party’s highest decision-making body, met in New Delhi on Friday and decided to finalise a seat- sharing agreement with the All Jharkhand Student’s Union (AJSU).

Of the 14 seats in Jharkhand, the AJSU will fight the Giridih Lok Sabha seat and the BJP will contest the rest. BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav made the announcement after the three- hour meeting, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah.

He added that Mr. Shah had met AJSU president Sudesh Mahto in New Delhi to finalise the arrangement.

Sources at the meeting said the board reviewed feedback sent by party MPs of their Lok Sabha constituencies.

Significantly, the board also greenlighted the proposal allowing Rajya Sabha MPs and party MLAs to be considered for Lok Sabha tickets. “There are several Ministers who are Rajya Sabha members who have shown an interest in fighting polls,” said the source.

