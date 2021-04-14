BJP defends supply of Remdesivir in Surat

Stop threatening me over free distribution of Remdesivir: Paatil

Gujarat BJP president C.R. Paatil lashed out at the Congress on Tuesday and said the Opposition party should stop threatening him over the free distribution of 5,000 doses of Remdesivir in Surat.

Mr. Paatil stirred a controversy last week after he announced free distribution the key COVID-19 drug in his hometown Surat, amid a shortage of the medicine.

The State Congress on Monday demanded Mr. Paatil’s arrest for alleged illegal procurement and storage of the medicine.

Talking to presspersons Tuesday, Mr. Paatil said the entire lot of injections was procured through legal channels. “We procured the injections as they are needed to save people. If they can’t appreciate our efforts, the Congress should stop threatening us.”