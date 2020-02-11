BJP corporator arrested in extortion case

A BJP corporator from Thane was arrested on Monday in a 2015 case of extorting money from a local builder. Narayan Pawar was booked in December 2015 along with three others when he was with the Congress.

The builder, R.G. Pataskar, had claimed that he had purchased a plot from one of the accused, Siddimian Sheikh, in 1997. However, Mr. Sheikh and two others forged documents to claim that they had purchased the plot from the builder, a police official said.

“The builder claimed that he was threatened to pay ₹3 crore to Mr. Pawar to get the plot back ” she said.