Other States

BJP corporator arrested in extortion case

more-in

A BJP corporator from Thane was arrested on Monday in a 2015 case of extorting money from a local builder. Narayan Pawar was booked in December 2015 along with three others when he was with the Congress.

The builder, R.G. Pataskar, had claimed that he had purchased a plot from one of the accused, Siddimian Sheikh, in 1997. However, Mr. Sheikh and two others forged documents to claim that they had purchased the plot from the builder, a police official said.

“The builder claimed that he was threatened to pay ₹3 crore to Mr. Pawar to get the plot back ” she said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Maharashtra
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 7:51:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bjp-corporator-arrested-in-extortion-case/article30789073.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY