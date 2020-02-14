BJP conspiring against SCs, STs: Haryana Cong.

The Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja and senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching a conspiracy to attack the Constitution and abrogate the right of reservation in government jobs for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

The Congress leaders also hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over “unanswered questions” regarding the Pulwama terror attack.

“The BJP and the RSS have an anti-Dalit, anti-adivasis and anti-Backward Classes mindset, which has resulted in rise in atrocities against them in the last few years,” said Ms. Selja and Mr. Surjewala at a joint press conference here.

On the Pulwama terror attack, Mr. Surjewala said there are several unanswered questions. “Why is government not making the report public about the Pulwama attack. Who and how the 350 kg RDX and IED were brought?,” he asked.

‘Davinder’s role’

“Did the suspended Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Davinder Singh, who was arrested for helping terrorists had any role?,” he quipped.