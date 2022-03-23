BJP claims 2,000 AAP workers joined it in Gujarat

They were all removed from the party after their conduct was found to be contrary to our principles, says AAP

More than 2,000 workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 11 districts in Gujarat on Wednesday joined the ruling BJP.

The party workers were brought to the State BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar where they donned the saffron cap in the presence of State chief C.R. Paatil, who claimed that the people who had joined the AAP have become disillusioned with the party within a few months of joining it.

At the state BJP office, the workers came wearing the AAP cap and after mass induction into the saffron party, they all were given a saffron cap each to don.

Mr. Paatil hinted that more AAP leaders and workers will join the BJP in the coming weeks.

However, the AAP leaders in Gujarat have dismissed the BJP claim of inducting its workers and local leaders. “All the so–called AAP leaders and workers were removed from the party after their conduct was found to be contrary to the principles of the party,” said Gujarat AAP leader Isudan Gadhavi.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and newly elected CM of Punjab Bhagwant Mann are likely to visit Ahmedabad in the first week of next month to hold a roadshow.

The local unit has sought police permission to hold the roadshow in the lower and middle income areas of eastern Ahmedabad.

The AAP appears keen on expanding its base in the State ahead of the Assembly polls slated to be held in November/December.

According to Mr. Gadhavi, the party has already appointed in–charges in 32,000 polling booths across the State.

After the landslide victory in Punjab, the party has appointed Prof. Sandeep Pathak as Gujarat election in–charge.

“In view of the upcoming Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party has appointed Dr. Sandeep Pathak, who has a special place in Arvind Kejriwal’s advisory team, as the person in–charge of Gujarat,” the party said.