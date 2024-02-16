GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP central team stopped from visiting restive Sandeshkhali

After being stopped at Rampur village on the way to Sandeshkhali block, the six-member BJP central team began a sit-in.

February 16, 2024 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST

PTI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters stage a demonstration in front of the SP Office against the lathi charge on party state president Sukanta Majumdar in the recent Sandeshkhali protest, at Diamond Harbour Road, in Kolkata on Thursday.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters stage a demonstration in front of the SP Office against the lathi charge on party state president Sukanta Majumdar in the recent Sandeshkhali protest, at Diamond Harbour Road, in Kolkata on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A central team of the BJP was stopped by police from visiting West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, which has been rocked by protests over alleged atrocities on villagers by TMC leaders, Union Minister Protima Bhoumik said.

The police did not allow the central team of BJP MPs to go to the unrest-hit Sandeshkhali, citing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, she said.

Also Read | Mamata accuses BJP of fomenting trouble at Sandeshkhali

After being stopped at Rampur village on the way to Sandeshkhali block, the six-member BJP central team began a sit-in.

“The BJP central team was stopped by police from visiting unrest-hit Sandeshkhali. The police are citing prohibitory orders. We said only four of us would go, but we were not permitted,” Union Minister Annapurna Devi, who is the convenor of the team, told reporters.

The central team will later meet Governor C.V. Ananda Bose in Kolkata.

