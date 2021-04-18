Other States

BJP candidate shot at in Malda, hospitalised

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Malda, Gopal Chandra Saha, suffered bullet injuries late on Sunday evening. Mr. Saha was shot at from a close range in the Sahapur area of Malda. The bullet has hit his neck.

The BJP candidate was returning home after visiting a venue in the district where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally on April 23.

He was admitted to Mada Medical College and Hospital. Tension prevailed in the area after the incident. The constituency will go to polls in the eighth phase on April 26.

While several candidates of both the BJP and the TMC have suffered injuries during the campaign, this is the first occasion on which a BJP candidate has been shot at.

Video footage aired by local television channels showed the candidate being brought to the hospital on foot by his supporters. The State BJP leadership expressed strong condemnation over the incident.

“This speaks volumes about the culture of political violence in the State,” BJP MP and Union Minister Deboshree Chaudhuri said.

Trinamool Congress leader from Malda Krishendu Narayan Chowdhury said that there could be no involvement of his party in the violence and demanded action against those responsible for the attack.

In February, State Minister Jakir Hossain had sustained serious injuries in a bomb explosion in in the adjoining Murshidabad district.

Comments
Related Articles

Respond to plea on wrong photo of Hathras victim: Delhi High Court

Ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen, says Yogi Adityanath

Former Assam CM Bhumidhar Barman passes away

Coronavirus | Lingaraj Temple closed for general public

Coronavirus | Bihar slaps night curfew; closes all schools, public places till May 15

West Bengal polls | EC imposes 24-hour campaign ban on BJP's Sayantan Basu, TMC's Sujata Mondal

West Bengal polls | Narendra Modi should resign owning responsibility for COVID-19 surge: Mamata Banerjee

BJP rallies in Bengal | Modi demonstrating his role as party campaigner, not India’s PM: CPI(M)

Coronavirus | West Bengal CM Mamata writes to PM Modi on vaccine shortage

Coronavirus | Bed requirement for COVID-19 patients more than our capacity: Gujarat Dy. CM

Coronavirus | Gunny, water drip system keeps temperature low in COVID-19 isolation coaches in Maharashtra
Disk-footed bat recorded for the first time in India.

Meghalaya records India’s first bat with sticky disks

NPP snubs ally BJP in Meghalaya tribal council

Voting for second phase of Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls to be held on Monday

Police grill pharma director over Remdesivir stock; BJP fumes

BJP leaders from outside campaigning in Bengal responsible for spike in COVID-19 cases, says Mamata

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata demoralised as BJP much ahead of TMC after five phases of polls: Shah

COVID-19 surge: Rahul Gandhi cancels his West Bengal rallies

6 COVID-19 patients die due to low pressure oxygen in Madhya Pradesh hospital

Superintendent of Bihar’s COVID-19 dedicated hospital writes to govt. to relieve him due to lack of oxygen supply
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2021 10:15:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/bjp-candidate-shot-at-in-malda-hospitalised/article34352439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY