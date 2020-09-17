BJP can call up any Collector to win bypolls, says Madhya Pradesh Minister

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday appealed to the Election Commission of India to remove 14 non-legislators from the State Council of Ministers after Minister Imarti Devi purportedly claimed the BJP could win the byelections by calling up District Collectors.
In a video that went viral on the social media, Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi can be seen reportedly telling a gathering: “We [BJP] have to win just eight seats and they [Congress] will have to win all the 27 seats. So you tell me, will the incumbent government keep its eyes closed and allow them to win all seats? The party in power has such a mandate that it can call up the [district] Collector to say it wants a seat, it gets it.”
Congress leader J.P. Dhanopia, writing to the State Chief Election Officer, contended this meant the BJP might misuse the government machinery. “It is important to remove the turncoats as Ministers so that the byelections could be held in a free and fair manner,” he said.
Ms. Devi, who was among the 22 rebel Congress MLAs to have switched sides in March, has denied making the remarks. BJP spokesman Rajneesh Agrawal said the party believed only in democratic processes. “If such unfair means were being employed, no incumbent government would ever lose elections,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath