Bihar will win and a new young Bihar will be made, says Chirag Paswan

LJP chief appeals to bureaucrats ‘to save Bihar from being destroyed more’.

A day before the third phase polls for 78 seats across 15 districts in northeast Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Friday said: “Bihar is going to win and a new young Bihar would be made.” He also appealed to say that this was the time to save Bihar from being “destroyed more”.

“Even in such a difficult time, my courage did not break…to take pride in Bihar, I did not tremble when taking the decision of contesting the poll alone but, here, there are some people who have to take support of three friends despite being in power for 15 years…with the blessings of all of you, Bihar will win and a new young Bihar will be made,” Chirag Paswan tweeted in Hindi on Friday, indirectly attacking ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The JD(U) contested the Bihar poll in alliance with three parties — the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Vikasheel Insaan Party and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular). The LJP, led by Mr. Paswan, is not a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, and the party fielded candidates against the JD(U)’s candidates.

In another tweet, the LJP chief expressed concern over the way the bureaucrats of the State had been living, appealing to them: “In the last 30 years, Bihar, which has gone from infamous to worse, the family members of bureaucrats working under the Bihar government have either been living in Patna or Delhi and they themselves live away from their families in different districts. What kind of life you are forced to live…This is the time to save Bihar from being destroyed more.”

The LJP chief has repeatedly been attacking Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and saying, “The BJP and LJP will form the next government in Bihar.”

On November 5, when CM Nitish Kumar, in a public meeting in Purnia during the poll campaign, said that this was his last election, Chirag Paswan immediately tweeted to take a dig on him: “Saheb [Nitish Kumar] has said that this is going to be his last election…he did not give an account this time of his last five years and said that now he would not come next time to give an account…you should not give your right to those who would not come tomorrow for your blessings…in the next poll, neither saheb will be there nor JD(U)…then with whom will we take account?” tweeted Mr Paswan.

JD(U) leaders too slammed the LJP leader for his statements against party chief Nitish Kumar. “Tum to thahre kalakar saath kya nibhaoge…chunav baad bungalow mein band ho jaoge (you’re an artist, what company/solidarity would you give us…after election, you’ll be shut inside your bungalow),” tweeted JD(U) leader and party spokespersons Neeraj Kumar.

Earlier, the JD(U) leaders also took a dig at Mr. Paswan over a video leaked on social media, in which Mr. Paswan is seen in a lighter mood whilst shooting a video after his father Ram Vilas Paswan’s death.