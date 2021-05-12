Bihar spreads net in Ganga to catch bodies floating in from U.P.

71 bodies that were retrieved on Monday-Tuesday had washed ashore at downstream Chausa village from eastern U.P. districts: Bihar officials

A day after 71 bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims were retrieved from the Ganga at Chausa in Buxar district of Bihar, the authorities on Wednesday spread a big net in the river to catch bodies floating in from the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Taking cognizance of the bodies being found floating in the river, the Patna High Court asked the State government to file an affidavit on it by Thursday.

Earlier, the Buxar district authorities said 71 bodies that were retrieved on Monday-Tuesday had washed ashore at downstream Chausa village from the neighbouring districts of eastern U.P. However, officials of that State had denied the claim.

“We’ve placed a big net at Ranighat, bordering Bihar-U.P. in the river. Some bodies floating in from the U.P. side were found tangled in it on Wednesday. We’ve informed the U.P. administration about it and now whatever action is to taken on this, the U.P. administration will take”, a top Bihar government official told The Hindu requesting anonymity. “We’re in regular touch with the U.P. officials of bordering districts on this issue and patrolling along the border has been intensified so that people could not throw bodies in the river”.

Earlier, Bihar’s Water Resources and Information and Public Relation Department minister Sanjay Jha tweeted, “Last rites of 71 bodies performed as per protocols. A net has been placed in Ganges in Ranighat, bordering UP & Bihar. We’ve advised UP administration to be vigilant; our district administration is keeping vigil too. Advise all to give all respect to those dead, and Maa Ganges”.

Doctor’s warning

Civil surgeon of Buxar Dr. Jitendra Nath has advised people to be cautious and refrain from using the river water to protect themselves from infection. “People living in the riverine areas should keep a strict caution and vigilance, as the bodies that were found floating in the river at Chausa were decomposed. Though, until reports come, it cannot be said that they were infected with COVID-19, people should not use the river water for bathing or other religious purposes as chances of infection increases with it”, he told local media persons in Buxar.